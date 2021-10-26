Unlock business growth with #NoBoundaries

Communications service providers (CSPs) have invested billions in their networks. Now it’s time to monetize those assets and reap the rewards. But what’s the best way to do that? According to experts Duncan Wardle, former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, and Robbie Kellman Baxter, author of The Membership Economy, it’s time for CSPs to re-evaluate their thinking about monetization — focusing first on the customer and their needs, and not on the network itself. By breaking down the boundaries between users and technology, CSPs can craft innovative experiences consumers will love and enterprise customers will depend on. That’s mastering monetization.





The “magic” monetization formula

Duncan Wardle, former Head of Innovation and Creativity, Disney

In this inspiring keynote, Duncan Wardle talks about the need to flip your thinking — away from making money now and toward creating lasting, personalized customer experiences that deliver greater long-term rewards. The key is finding the hidden connections to your customers that your competitors are not. It worked for Disney, now find out how to make it work for you. Tap into your imagination, break down barriers and unlock the potential of 5G for your customers.





Forget monetization, it’s all about the experience

Fresh ideas, innovative technologies and engaging experiences go hand in hand. Join our panelists for an intriguing conversation without boundaries as they explore the pivotal role of the customer experience, what it takes to create services customers want, and best practices from across the industry.

Panelists:

, former Head of Innovation and Creativity, Disney Emma Mohr-McClune , Service Director, Global Telecom Consumer Services, Platforms and Devices, Global Data

, Service Director, Global Telecom Consumer Services, Platforms and Devices, Global Data Jason Elliott, Head of Cross-Portfolio Solutions and Partner Marketing, Nokia





From experience to value: Competing for the future

To generate new revenues, CSPs need to deepen their relationships with customers and look beyond connectivity alone. That means moving past previous successes and embracing new rules for competing in the future. Join our panelists for another insightful conversation that removes the boundaries of current thinking, discussing everything from customer value and the “forever transaction” to ecosystems and new business models.

Panelists: